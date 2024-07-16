Officer caught smuggling drugs and phones

[File Photo]

A Corrections Officer was caught attempting to smuggle illicit drugs and mobile phones into the Minimum Corrections Centre during his second-night shift guard duty.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Corrections Service.

FCS reports that the COC was found in possession of marijuana, two mobile phones without SIM cards and suki during a routine shift change.

In a statement, FCS reveals that the officer had previously been under suspicion for potential involvement in smuggling contraband for inmates.

On the night of his second shift, the officer brought a bag which he placed inside the gatekeeper’s room.

He was observed proceeding towards the segregation block and then to the guard room, where he removed two parcels containing marijuana and suki from his bag and concealed them in his pockets.

Monitoring officers approached him as he attempted to return to his post. Upon searching him, FCS confiscated the contraband and discovered two mobile phones in his bag.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, and his statement was recorded.

He is currently held at the Emergency Control Unit base pending further investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

FCS reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and contraband smuggling within its facilities.