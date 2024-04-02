NVF calls for improved health support

[File Photo]

New Vision Fiji, a non-governmental organization, has made significant strides in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities across Fiji.

However, they call on the Ministry of Health to improve rural communities’ support, especially in the disability sector.

New Vision Fiji Executive Officer Rajneel Prasad highlights the dire need for improved health support in rural areas.

“We also came across that there is a desired need of medical support so we hope the Ministry of Health will improve its community home visits and increase the Medical Personnel to do the home visitation in the major rural areas.”

Prasad emphasizes the importance of training Nasi ni Koro to support medical teams in rural villages.

“We urge the Ministry to train the Nasi ni Koro’s to assist the medical team to look after the people in the village and keep up with the medical supplies in the village, so this is very important when we went to visit villages we were told that the Nasi ni Koro are not trained well.”

While New Vision Fiji has made commendable strides in enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities across Fiji, their call for improved health support in rural communities, particularly within the disability sector, highlights the pressing need for intervention.