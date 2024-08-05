North festival strict on rides

The contestants in both the Queens and Kings categories

The Friendly North Festival committee is prioritizing the safety and welfare of the public when it comes to amusement rides that will be available at this year’s festival.

President Committee Zaheen Ibrahim says that the Ministry of Labour will always give the final say after a thorough inspection is conducted once all the rides are installed at the ground.

She says that this has always been the case every year, and again they will ensure all regulations and procedures are strictly followed and abide by for the safety of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

“Before we get in any amusement tender, we ensure the safety of the people. So, once the rides are installed, the Ministry of Labour will come and do the inspection. So, last year, we had some situation in Suva, but we also had rides in Labasa last year, but everything was okay.”



Zaheen Ibrahim

Ibrahim in claiming that the Friendly North festival is known to be the father of all festivals, and with majority farming communities, says the committee will be focusing on sustainable agriculture as the main theme, creating awareness among farmers.

This year, a total of 12 contestants in both the Queens and Kings categories will be vying for the main crown, which will run from August 31 to September 7 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The theme for this year’s Vodafone Festival of the Friendly North is Sustainable Agriculture—Green Economy.