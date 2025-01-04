North airport feasibility study ongoing: Rabuka

The government’s plan to construct or upgrade an international-standard airport in Vanua Levu remains a work in progress.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this initiative is a key priority for the coalition government under the Na Vualiku Tourism Project.

The project aims to address infrastructure needs and boost tourism growth in the Division.

Rabuka highlights that the Ministry of Civil Aviation is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the best option for Vanua Levu.

“It is for civil aviation, particularly Airport Fiji Limited, to look at and assess the feasibility of Vunilagi, developing Labasa, building one in Nasarawaqa, or extending Savusavu. Those are the options available to them, which would be the best option considering the potential for tourism development here.”

Rabuka acknowledges the challenges faced by businesses and hoteliers in Savusavu but expressed hope for significant progress this year.

Rabuka says developers will not want to invest in Vanua Levu if they no their guests will not get a timely transfer to the hotels.

Labasa Special Administrators Chair Paul Jaduram says the upgrade of the Waiqele Airport terminal in Labasa, undertaken by Pacific Building Solu-tions, is expected to commence soon.

“They are still constructing the temporary terminal. Once they finish that, then they will start working on the new terminal at Waiqele air-port, so I have no timeline on that as its AFL contractor.”

Approximately $161.3 million in funding from the World Bank, under the Na Vualiku Tourism Project, has been allocated to improve infrastructure con-nectivity in Vanua Levu.