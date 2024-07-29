No time for blame game: Dr Lalabalavu

Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, during a recent visit to the Labasa Medical Subdivision Hospitals

The Ministry of Health will continue to prioritize improving infrastructure in all its facilities around the Northern Division.

Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu, during a recent visit to the Labasa Medical Subdivision Hospitals, spoke about the urgency to improve and upgrade certain infrastructures.

These include the Nasea Health Center, Coqeloa, and Vunivutu Nursing stations.

He stresses there is no time for the blame game, as more responsibility needs to be taken to improve the infrastructure.

“Well with me, it’s not about the blaming game; you just identify the issue and take care of it. You just learn from the past and move forward. So the onus is on the Ministry to do whatever it can to improve the infrastructure. So my role now as the Minister is to work on the defects and the much needed improvement, so action should be taken, and talking with the team, we are looking at the first quarter of the next financial year.”

Doctor Lalabalavu adds most facilities do not have the adequate space to store equipment, like chairs and bedding.

The Ministry is also prioritizing the welfare of medical staff and the facilities they live in remote and rural communities.