No recruitment until new Commissioner

The Fiji Police Force will not be recruiting anytime soon until a discussion takes place with a new commissioner who is yet to be appointed.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua highlighted this when asked if there is a manpower issue within the law enforcement agency.

Tikoduadua says people can request to police if they want policing of a specified area.

Article continues after advertisement

He says recruitment will depend on the discussion that will be taking place with the new COMPOL.

“After the new commissioner is going to be appointed, under the new police reset, we are looking at the whole manpower of the police and the logistics and the support system that the police need in their work. If that study means we need more police to be recruited, then we will recruit more.”

Meanwhile, the recruitment of a new police commissioner is being undertaken by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

The Minister earlier stated the process should take about a month.

Former Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho resigned earlier last month, while Juki Fong Chew remains in the acting position until after a new Commissioner is appointed.