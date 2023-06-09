No raid at Fiji Airways head office: Police

[File Photo]

Police have clarified that their officers did not carry out a raid at the Fiji Airways head office.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Sakeo Raikaci says investigators with the use of a search warrant obtained documents in relation to the Waqavuka investigations.

ACP Raikaci says officers were able to obtain the necessary documents in a calm and controlled environment as the staff were very cooperative.

He adds that no raid was conducted as the investigation was known, and that information would be acquired through legal means which was done yesterday.