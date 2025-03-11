No pre-emption at the moment, says AG

Attorney General Graham Leung

Attorney General Graham Leung says assessment to pre-empt the result of voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025 cannot be made at this moment.

FBC News approached the AG after Independent MP Rinesh Sharma who voted in favour of the suspension of the Bill last week has now stated he will be voting against the Bill.

Leung says this is a healthy and constructive debate and government is listening and members will choose to vote as they please.

He adds that the Constitution does allow for a cabinet reference for the Supreme Court to seek a legal opinion if that becomes necessary the government will contemplate and utilise that provision.

Members of Parliament are expected to vote on the Bill later this afternoon.

