No date yet for municipal council elections

Supervisor of Elections Aana Mataiciwa

The Ministry of Local Government is still yet to confirm a date for municipal council elections.

Supervisor of Elections Aana Mataiciwa confirms this when asked if the Ministry has indicated a date for elections to take place in the various municipalities across the country.

Mataiciwa says only when a date is confirmed will they start their preparation.

Meanwhile, Minister Maciu Nalumisa stated last year that elections are likely to commence in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.