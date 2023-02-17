No comment from Bainimarama

Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama chose not to comment after being summoned by the Parliament Privileges Committee.

Bainimarama spent an hour in the chambers in relation to breach of the standing orders when delivering his maiden speech earlier this week.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua had filed a complaint saying that Bainimarama’s statement was seditious and treasonous in nature.

Tikoduadua was also before the committee for an estimated two hours.

The Opposition Leader stated that President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has failed the Fijian people and will be remembered as the person who aided and abetted the most incompetent and divisive government.