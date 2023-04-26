Nightclub hours consultation starts

The public consultation for the review of the nightclub opening hours is scheduled for tomorrow in Suva.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had recently announced that cabinet had approved the review.

The time currently for nightclub operations is 5pm-5am.

Rabuka says in recent years there have been numerous reports of brawls, robberies and attacks in areas around nightclubs in designated zones in the early hours.

He says this has also resulted in loss of lives.

The consultations will take place at Level 9 Suvavou House from 10am-12pm and will be led by the Attorney General’s Office.