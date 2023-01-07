NGOHR calls for immediate halt of fear mongering politics

A statement released by NGOCHR emphasizes that this is a time for political parties to focus on jointly rebuilding and constructively helping all Fijians move towards a genuinely free Fiji

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights has called for the immediate cessation of the rhetoric and politics of fear in this immediate post-election period as the country moves into the New Year with a new coalition government at the helm.

A statement released by NGOCHR emphasizes that this is a time for political parties to focus on jointly rebuilding and constructively helping all Fijians move towards a genuinely free Fiji, respecting human rights, and practicing the principles of genuine democracy.

It stated that while the Coalition encourages the calling out of the state in their governance, they are also equally adamant that there is no deliberate encouragement of untrue calls and actions that threaten our post-election transition and our development and progression.

The statement further stated that this is a fragile and new beginning for Fiji, and deliberate and irresponsible actions and words aimed at sparking off disunity, dissent, and unlawfulness would slow progress.

The Coalition has also congratulated the government for taking office and for promising to be inclusive and consultative on policy changes.

In addition, NGOCHR has called on the government to set aside individual political parties and individual preferences and put at its center the genuine well-being of all Fijians, in particular the special needs of women and girls, persons with disabilities, those living in rural and remote locations, and the poor and disadvantaged.