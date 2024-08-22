NFA cautions restaurant owners

The National Fire Authority is cautioning restaurant and eatery owners to ensure their staff undergo the fire safety at work training conducted by them.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane made this call after a small property fire call at Raojibhai Patel Street, Suva, on Monday.

Sowane says the kitchen staff had managed to put out the fire.

He reiterates that fire safety at work is vital for high-risk businesses such as restaurants.

Sowane says such training ensures that restaurant/eatery staff know what to do in the event of a fire.

He highlights that last year’s biggest fire at the Jaduram Building in Labasa started from an eatery and caused $ 7 million worth of damage to other businesses in the building.

The NFA Chief also highlighted the incident at Hilton Fiji Resort and Spa in Denarau, Nadi.

The property, which belongs to Hilton Fiji Resort and Spa, was completely destroyed.