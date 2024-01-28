NFA calls on public vigilance in adverse weather situations

The public is being urged to use the National Fire Authority’s (NFA) toll-free emergency line, 910, for assistance amidst the current adverse weather conditions affecting various parts of the country.

This call to action follows a recent successful rescue operation conducted by firefighters.

In this incident, a man who is a heart patient and amputee found himself stranded near Qalitu, almost 10 kilometers from Lautoka, unable to navigate a flooded Irish crossing.

Article continues after advertisement

NFA adds that upon receiving a distress call at 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, the on-duty team from the Lautoka Fire Station responded promptly, dispatching two fire trucks and six officers to the scene.

Despite arriving at 5:30 p.m. and encountering an underwater Irish crossing, the firefighters successfully employed the two-man carry technique to transfer the individual across the flooded area.

The rescued man was then safely transported to the hospital.

The NFA emphasizes that it is legally mandated to conduct rescue operations in collaboration with other first responder agencies.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane commends the firefighters for their efficient rescue role and encourages the public to contact 910 or their nearest fire station for any emergency rescue needs.

He reassures the public that NFA officers are well-trained to handle such situations and urges citizens to take advantage of these services during emergencies.