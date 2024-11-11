New yoga centre to boost preventive healthcare, fight NCDs

[Source: India in Fiji (High Commission of India, Suva)/ Facebook]

The Indian Government has expanded its healthcare partnership with Fiji by launching an initiative focused on preventive healthcare, specifically aimed at combating the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Under the partnership, a new Yoga center was opened in Vanua Levu, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two nations.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, highlighted the potential of yoga to help address NCDs, which are among the leading causes of mortality in Fiji.

Karthigeyan says yoga promotes peace, harmony, emotional stability, and physical fitness, all of which are crucial to combating lifestyle-related diseases.

“Yoga is a very holistic approach to take care of your physical, your mental and spiritual well-being. And most importantly it addresses a very critical gap in the preventive healthcare system.”



Karthigeyan adds the Yoga Centre aims to complement traditional medical approaches by empowering Fijians to take a more active role in their health.