New vehicle to boost road safety campaign

The Land Transport Authority has concluded 1,000 awareness activities across the country and hopes the new vehicle donated to them by the Fiji Roads Authority will boost their campaign.

LTA Board Chairman Inosi Kuridrani says they consider road safety paramount and that the vehicle will play a pivotal role in promoting it.

He adds that every life saved through improved awareness, education, and enforcement is considered a significant success.

Kuridrani states the partnership with FRA aims to reduce road accidents and fatalities by promoting safer driving behaviors.

FRA Board Chairman Atunaisa Nayago also stresses the importance of such collaborations.