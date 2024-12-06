New system to enhance surveillance at Nausori Airport

The Migration Information and Data Analysis System is now being piloted at the Nausori International Airport.

The system was launched by the Fiji Immigration Department, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration last week.

The system is a management solution designed and implemented by IOM to enhance border security, streamline processes, and support evidence-based policymaking.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii (left)

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Rokuichiro Michii, says they are committed to supporting regional development initiatives through technical assistance and capacity-building efforts.

He says the soft -launch of MIDAS enhances Fiji’s border security and immigration systems.

Michii says this initiative not only helps protect Fiji’s population from transnational crime and diseases but also elevates Fiji’s position as a sovereign nation, better protecting its borders while advancing cross-border trade and travel.

The pilot launch at Nausori International Airport is the first step toward a full-scale implementation of MIDAS across Fiji’s key international gateways, including Nadi International Airport and major seaports.