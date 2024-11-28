New shelter for street boys opened in Samabula

Twelve boys under 17, previously living on the streets, have found refuge in a newly established shelter in Samabula, Suva.

This initiative is part of the government’s greater “Lesu Ki Vale” taskforce, in partnership with the Salvation Army’s Kauwai Youth Restoration Service, aimed at providing care and support for at-risk children.

Kauwai Youth Restoration Services Manager, Amani Waqetia, states that as the fight to protect vulnerable children intensifies, this new shelter represents a significant step toward ensuring every child has access to a safe home, proper care, and a brighter future.

“At the moment, we have limited space. We are catering for about 12 boys, and we will be moving next year to a bigger space where we will be catering more than 12, probably about 34 boys.”

Waqetia says this has been made possible through the support of various organizations committed to running the restoration program.

Assistant Minister for Children, Sashi Kiran, acknowledged the Salvation Army’s ongoing efforts to safeguard vulnerable children and youths.

“These children are really, really special; they’re vulnerable, but you’ll see that the families, they’re really well looked after in terms of their not only food needs but love and care, and they also make an effort to connect them with their families, but they carry on looking after them, and they work with partners in ensuring that they get educated and that they’re up-skilled.”

The government and organizations like the Salvation Army are urging sponsors and donors to step forward to support shelters such as Lomani Home in Lautoka, which provide life-changing opportunities for children who end up on the streets.