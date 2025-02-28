New school building for Vatukaloko Secondary

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

Vatukaloko Secondary students will now be able to learn in a purpose-built facility as the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro officially opened a new $49,000 school building in Rakiraki.

Radrodro says the new building will provide better learning spaces for students and teachers.

He says they continue to focus on education and the importance of modern, well-maintained buildings to create a conducive learning environment.

The Minister also encouraged school management to work closely with the Ministry to maintain school facilities and create a long-term plan for their care.

Radrodro stresses that when schools and parents work together, students will have the best environment to succeed.

The new building is part of the Government’s plan to improve schools and facilities throughout Fiji, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to enhancing educational infrastructure across the country.

