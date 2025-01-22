New roles for Taga, Korovavala and Lesuma

From left: Dr Raijeli Taga, Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Manasa Lesuma

The Public Service Commission with the approval of the Prime Minister has announced the reassignment of three Permanent Secretaries.

This will come into effect from February 3rd.

Dr Raijeli Taga, currently the Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister will assume the role of Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs will take over as Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Korovavala will also serve as the Acting Permanent Secretary for Immigration, reporting to the Minister of Immigration.

Meanwhile, Manasa Lesuma, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Housing has taken on additional responsibilities as Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Policing.

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada states that these changes are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance leadership across key ministries and improve overall governance.