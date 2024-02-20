New research to investigate child poverty in Fiji

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/Facebook]

A collaboration between UNICEF Pacific and the Ministry of Women and Children is underway which will investigate child poverty through the National Multi-Dimensional Overlapping Deprivation Analysis (N-MODA).

N-MODA’s research methodology will assist policymakers in seeing new perspectives in understanding the contexts of child poverty while respecting cultural and social contexts simultaneously.

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya stresses that understanding the nature of child poverty and child deprivation is critical in addressing the needs of children.

“Understanding the nature of child poverty and child deprivation is critical to address the needs of children, this, in turn, will assist in developing suitable programmes and policies,”



Tabuya expresses her gratitude to UNICEF for their partnership during this crucial period.

N-MODA will launch its findings later this year, providing policymakers with a comprehensive overview of child poverty and deprivation in Fiji.