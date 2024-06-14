New recruits to bolster force operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The inclusion of 233 new officers will help fill the vacancies created by officers who have resigned between 2023 and last month.

This comes as 233 police recruits, comprising Fijian and Tuvaluan officers, will be graduating from a 16-week Basic Recruits Course Training today.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says that last year, 181 officers resigned from the force, and so far this year, the number stands at 50.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite these challenges, Fong Chew affirms that they will continue to work and deliver the services expected of them to the best of their ability.

The officers received their graduation certificates from Assistant Commissioner of Police Administration Meli Sateki at the Nasova Police ground this week.

They will be part of the Pass out Parade today, which will be reviewed by the Acting Commissioner.