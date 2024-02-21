New quarters for Maramarua District School staff

New teachers’ quarters have been commissioned by Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad for the staff of Maramarua District School in Dreketi, Macuata.

Prasad highlighted the dedication and passion with which teachers in rural areas serve all without the same facilities and support that their counterparts in urban areas have.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended them for their dedication and sacrifices.

He says it is imperative that teachers have quality living standards and facilities, as they are molding students, who are the future of our nation.

The new quarters replaced four structures that were completely destroyed during Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020.

The construction was funded by the Australian government through its Vuvale partnership with Fiji.