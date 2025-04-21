New push to mainstream culture in policy

Consultation Reflection on the National Strategic Development Plan for the Culture Sector at Yadua Bay Resort [ file photo / Fiji Government Facebook ]

Fiji’s cultural sector is set for a major policy shift as consultations begin on integrating culture, heritage and arts into the 2025–2026 National Development Plan.

The review, launched by Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad at Yadua Resort is designed to embed cultural priorities across key policy areas.

This includes education, health, economic development and international partnerships.

Prof Prasad said Fiji’s cultural diversity plays a critical role in shaping national identity and social cohesion.

He emphasised that cultural preservation must be more than symbolic—it must be reflected in national planning frameworks.

He cautioned that Ministries and Departments proposing projects for the 2025–2026 National Budget must ensure they are backed by Implementation Books, otherwise they risk being excluded from funding consideration.

All consultation documents will be reviewed and submitted for further deliberation as government moves to align cultural planning with its broader development agenda.

