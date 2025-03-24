New PRB project to benefit 16 families

The Public Rental Board is set to spearhead the construction of another major project at the Jittu estate.

The board has called on reputable construction companies to submit applications to bring this proposed development to life.

According to the tender advertisement, the project will be constructed at lot 1, Jittu Road, featuring two four-story buildings, each housing eight flats.

With 16 families expected to benefit from this initiative, this depicts PRB’s commitment to providing affordable housing solutions.

Now with this project on the horizon, low-income earners in the informal settlement of Raiwaqa seeking affordable housing are up to an optimistic start of the year.

Earlier this year, 36 families received keys to their new homes at the highly anticipated Lagilagi housing project, which was initiated decades before the opening.

As of today, the Lagilagi housing estate accommodates over 400 people.

