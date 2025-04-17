New policy to boost affordable housing

The National Housing Policy 2025–2030 has been launched, aiming to enhance access to affordable, adequate housing while tackling the increasing challenge of informal settlements.

Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says the new policy prioritises regulatory reform, the expansion of social housing programs, and enhancing affordability through strategic partnerships and targeted support for low-income households.

Nalumisa states that the policy lowers housing costs by promoting prefabricated homes and reducing material taxes.

“Right now, we have institutions that are providing excellent loan packages, as well as very competitive interest rates, to help people acquire units, land, and build houses.”

Nalumisa says that successful implementation will require a coordinated effort across all government agencies, municipalities, and civil society partners.

He adds that this move marks a key step in fulfilling constitutional duties and aligning with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 11.

