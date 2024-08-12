New partnership to bolster protection against scams

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has partnered with the Global Anti-Scam Alliance to bolster consumer protection against scams in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says the the partnership will significantly bolster current anti-scam efforts and support the workings of the Anti–Scam Taskforce.

Kamikamica says this collaboration comes at a critical time when the vulnerability of consumers in Fiji has significantly increased due to the growing sophistication of fraudulent schemes.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the National Scam Awareness Week will be held from the 26th to 30th of this month.

Kamikamica says the purpose of the event is to arm Fijians with all the necessary information needed to protect from themselves from scams.