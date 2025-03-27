New hope for Tadevo families as relocation approved

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fifteen families in Tadevo, Navua, will soon move to Vuninokonoko.

The families were served eviction notice earlier this year, and only yesterday they were officially handed the registered approval notices for re-locations.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo states that this was made possible through a collective effort with the Ministry for Local Government and Housing.

Vosarogo says this reflected the government’s commitment to its inclusivity policy, ensuring that all Fijians have access to land and sustainable and improved living conditions.

“Through the years you have stayed here in Tadevo, and due to legal challenges you have faced with eviction notices, the uncertainty that followed was no doubt difficult for you. I can’t imagine the challenges faced by the children.”

He reassured the 15 families that they now have legal recognition of their own lands and residences.

“This is a first step to what we believe to be a great journey to home ownership for you, as these approvals will lead to the issuance of proper leases and opportunities for development when the survey plans are finalized.”

He urges residents to utilise the opportunity to build safer homes and bridge the gap in racial division in an effort to build a better Fiji.

