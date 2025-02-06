New classroom soon for Valelawa Primary

[Source: Ministry of Education FIJI / Facebook]

Valelawa Primary School students near Dreketi will soon have a new classroom building, replacing tents they’ve used since their school was severely damaged by Cyclone Ana in 2021.

The Ministry of Education allocated $45,000 for the project.

Minister Aseri Radrodro says the new classroom demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving education in Fiji and ensuring every child has a safe and well-equipped learning environment.

Radrodro also commissioned a new $50,000 ablution block for the school’s early childhood and lower primary students.

Valelawa Primary School has served students from nearby villages for 64 years.

These villages include Valelawa No. 1 and 2, Dreka, Naua, Natekateka, Nawasa, Namatogo, and Nakanacagi.