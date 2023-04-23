New Certificate level program to support the Dairy Industry

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

The agriculture ministry, dairy industry, and the Government of New Zealand, in collaboration with the Navuso Agricultural Technical Institute, has initiated the National Certificate in Agriculture Dairy Level 2 program as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the dairy industry in Fiji.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says the Government is mandated to grow the agriculture sector beyond incremental growth rates and stressed the importance of boosting on-farm productivity.

The National Certificate in Agriculture Dairy Level 2 program provides standardized training for Fiji’s dairy industry and also equips young farmers and the agriculture workforce with a recognized and accredited qualification that can be used in New Zealand and Australia.

The program has been developed by the Dairy Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Government of New Zealand and accredited by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.



The program provides workplace training up to Level 2 and will further provide skills training in at least five areas that were determined by the Industry Standards Advisory Committee (ISAC) as key knowledge competencies which include nutrition and pasture management, calf rearing, milk quality, animal welfare and husbandry and fencing.