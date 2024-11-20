NDP empowers 128 recipients in key sectors

The Northern Development Programme has provided $1 million in support to 128 recipients across sectors such as fishing, livestock, vegetable farming, and beekeeping in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica recently presented key resources to three fisheries businesses during his visit to the North.

This included a 23ft fiberglass boat, engine, safety kits, and supplies to aid their operations.

The recipients which included Tovesavu Joji, Napolioni Kaira, and Illai Tinai Balewai are expected to generate annual sales of between $15,000 and $30,000.

They will also be expected to do sustainable income generation, job creation, and show the ability to reinvest in their businesses as part of the program.