NCCI welcomes direct flight to Dallas

NCCI President Dr. Ram Raju [Photo: Supplied]

The Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warmly welcomed Fiji Airways’ announcement of a direct non-stop flight to Dallas, USA, starting 10th of December this year.

NCCI President Dr. Ram Raju says the new route is a significant step for Fiji’s tourism and export sectors, highlighting its potential to connect Fijian products with a vast market.

He states that this also provides an opportunity to introduce Fijian-grown and made products to consumers in the USA and beyond.

Dr Raju says the flight, which will cover a distance of 10,679 km in approximately 16 hours, also serves the Fijian community on the East Coast of the United States, making travel back to Fiji more accessible.

He is urging Fiji Airways to consider additional routes to high-demand destinations like New Delhi and Beijing, noting the extensive benefits these connections could bring to the Fijian economy.