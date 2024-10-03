Navua accident victim dies

[File Photo]

A child who was a victim of a road accident in Navua last month passed away at the CWM Hospital in Suva yesterday.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says the 12-year-old victim was walking along the road near the Yarawa Settlement in Serua when he was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 21-year-old man.

The suspect is alleged to have lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the accident, in which the victim and another seven-year-old child sustained serious injuries.

The victim was admitted in critical condition and passed away yesterday.

The second victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

SSP Divuana says that while the investigation continues, the accident is yet another tragic reminder of the consequences of speeding.

The road death toll currently stands at 44, compared to 63 for the same period last year.