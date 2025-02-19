Western Division under heavy rain warning

The Fiji Metrological Office has issued a special weather bulletin.

It forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy rain from now on today.

The warning is directed at the interior and western parts of Viti Levu from Momi through Nadi, extending to Ba and up to Rakiraki.

It’s caused by a trough of low pressure which lies slow moving just north of Fiji.

Meanwhile, a moist southeast to southwesterly wind flows over Fiji.

Afternoon heating is expected to trigger thunderstorms and produce heavy rainfall over the western half of Viti Levu, causing flashfloods over low lying and flood prone areas.

In addition, the met office says there water clogging due to poor or block drainages, wide spread flooding of small streams and creeks and poor visibility.

