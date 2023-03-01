TC Judy lies far west of Fiji

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Fiji Meteorological Service says Category 3 Tropical Cyclone Judy now lies to the far west of Fiji.

The weather office in its latest update says that TC Judy continues to direct fresh to strong northeasterly winds over the country.

While TC Judy poses no direct threat to Fiji, the country is expected to experience some showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the Northern Division.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Nadi, and the Ba and Lautoka areas.