Navua couple assist 10 students

Ten Year 12 students of a flood prone area in Navua were transported to Vashist Muni College in a boat so that they could sit for their external examination this morning.

The Danford family organized the transportation as the Raiwaqa ALTA area was flooded due to heavy rain since last night.

Kafoa and William Danford’s daughter is also among the ten students sitting for her external exam.

The students were seen on the boat with their life jackets on.

Heavy rain has started again in Navua with reports of flash flooding in number of areas