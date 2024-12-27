Floodwater forces Nadi back road closure

[Source: Supplied]

The Nadi back road near Pacific Energy has been closed due to rising water, making it impassable, but all other roads within the town boundary remain open and accessible, with no flooding reported.

Nadi Town Council, Chief Executive Muni Reddy, says his team is currently focused on cleaning the Nadi Market, where floodwater had entered.

He adds that the town is still operational, although some businesses remain closed.

“So the town is very much clear and accessible. Of course, what we have seen is that people are adhering to the advisory and then some of them you know they’ve already article that they have sort of secured their property, their shops and all and then there are very few shops that are open but a lot of shops are closed but I think the business owners are very vigilant.”

Reddy also mentions that they are closely working with the Nadi Meteorological Services to monitor the situation.

While he notes that there hasn’t been significant damage, Reddy points out the considerable damage to the roads, including numerous potholes and other issues.

He adds that they are collaborating with the Police Force to ensure the safe evacuation of people from flood-prone areas.