Expect weather forecast demands to increase: Ditoka

Minister for National Disaster Management Office Sakiasi Ditoka. [Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

The demand for weather, climate and water forecast information is expected to increase over the years.

While officiating at the World Meteorological Day celebrations Minister for National Disaster Management Office Sakiasi Ditoka says there will be a continuous change in weather patterns as a result of climate change.

Ditoka says the ministry together with its relevant departments can never be complacent.

Article continues after advertisement

“Weather climate and hydrological services will help us tackle the associated challenges and cease the opportunities. The services have been revolutionized by modern technology, supercomputers, satellites and remote sensing technologies, smart mobile devices, continuing scientific advances and international, regional and national collaboration.”



[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

Ditoka commended the efforts of the private sector in the development of the forecast system.



[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

He says it’s crucial to always adhere to early warning information during natural disasters at all levels for safety.