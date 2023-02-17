Coastal inundation alert in force

Coastal inundation.

A coastal inundation alert is now in force for some parts of the country.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the alert is in force for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, South-western Viti Levu (Natadola to Coral Coast), southern coastal areas of Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups and southern parts of Vanua Levu (southern Bua and Cakaudrove).

The weather office says the risk of flooding is especially during high tides in these areas.

Abnormal high tides are expected in Fiji from tomorrow until next Tuesday, which may lead to sea flooding.