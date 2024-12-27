Ba market entrance closed, residents urged to stay safe

The entrance to the Ba market, shown above, has been flooded.

Floodwaters have entered several areas of Ba Town, including the council market arcade, which is submerged in at least two feet of water.

Special Administrator Moshim Khan says they are closely monitoring the situation following the heavy downpour.

Khan says the water level continues to rise; therefore, they are restricting unnecessary movement in the town.

While the town isn’t closed, however, Khan is calling on people to be vigilant and closely keep tabs on the weather pattern.

He adds they are working in collaboration with Fiji Police and the stakeholders to ensure the safety of all Fijians.

He adds that the market entrance is closed.

Toge Road Bridge is submerged under four feet of water and is closed to all traffic.

Nacaci Bridge is currently under six feet of water, with the water level continuing to rise, and is also closed to all traffic.

Varadoli Cemetery Road Bridge, Marinitawa Bridge, and Veisaru Back Road Bridge are closed to all traffic due to flooding.

Votua Road is closed to all traffic as surface flooding has made it impassable.