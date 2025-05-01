Nationwide crackdown on PSV safety

A major nationwide crackdown on public transport safety begins today as the Land Transport Authority and the Fiji Police Force launch their Joint Enforcement Order, which will run until 31st July 2025.

The operation targets Public Service Vehicles including buses, taxis, minivans, and carriers with a focus on driver conduct and compliance with road safety regulations.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irimaia Rokosawa says the initiative comes in response to a surge in road accidents and reckless driving involving PSV operators.

He adds that negligence and careless driving will no longer be tolerated. This is not business as usual.

Rokosawa states that the operation will involve checkpoints, random vehicle inspections, and mobile patrols, particularly in high-risk areas across the Central-Eastern, Western, and Northern divisions.

The LTA Chief Executive stresses that PSV drivers hold immense responsibility and must uphold the law.

Rokosawa warns that drivers found in breach could face suspension or cancellation of their licences through formal show cause proceedings.

He is also encouraging the public to report unsafe driving via social media or official complaint platforms.

