National Summit paves way forward for education: Radrodro

The Ministry of Education recognizes the importance of implementing effective assessments in schools and at national levels, delivering tangible results that motivate students and teachers.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro highlighted this during the end of the three day Fiji National Education Summit which ended on Friday.

“We aim to achieve this through the implementation of a standardized assessment procedures to monitor student learning and align them with curriculum reform ensuring the consistent delivery of high quality assessment that are not only fair but are also credible.”

Radrodro says they also recognize that teachers should receive top-tier pre- and in-service training and leadership skills development.

“We want all well qualified teachers at all education levels regularly trained in modern teaching pedagogies to keep their skills current. They must be regularly monitored for effectiveness in delivery.”

The Education Minister says they are committed to ensuring that all students have equal access to education in an inclusive, equitable, safe, resilient, and healthy environment.