National Security report advocates for common identity

One of the recommendations in the National Security and Defence Review Report is the introduction of a common name for all Fijian citizens.

National Security and Defence Review Editorial Chair, Professor Satish Chand, says this is aimed at promoting social cohesion and a unified national identity.

Chand emphasized that Fiji’s diverse population, often divided by regional and cultural affiliations, poses a risk to national security.

He stresses that many of these risks faced to security do not discriminate between people.

“So issues of crime, issues of illicit drug use, issues of poverty, and environmental vandalism affects each and every one of us. It doesn’t distinguish between people who come from Cakaudrove versus Ba or whatever else.”

In response, Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua says Fijian is a good start, and he hopes to take it from there.

In addition to the focus on national identity, Chand emphasized the critical role of women in promoting peace and security within the community.

He called for a long-term commitment to integrating women’s perspectives and contributions into national security strategies.