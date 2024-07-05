Natabua High School students help Year 1 girl get home

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Five Natabua High School students have been recognized for assisting Vasemaca Drotini, a Year 1 student from Jasper Williams Primary School in getting home safely on Wednesday.

Police reported that Setareki Danford, George Niumataiwalu, John Kumkee, Sean Mar, and Ratu Sakiusa Yalimaiwai went out of their way to help the Year 1 student, who had lost her bus card and was panicking.

The five students approached her and walked her home, buying her snacks along the way.

The Year 1 student told her family about what transpired, and her family visited the five students yesterday to thank them for their kind actions.

Police stated that the actions of these students serve as a timely reminder that a small act of kindness and being aware of what is happening around you can be a blessing for someone in need.