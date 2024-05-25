Nasinu Town Council takes ownership of waste management

The Nasinu Town Council will take ownership of its waste management, in consideration of the population and properties within their municipality.

In 2020, the Suva City Council and Nasinu Town Council signed an agreement to share garbage collection services due to issues of solid waste management.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa says the two municipalities have agreed to separate the garbage collection services by August this year.

“So it’s the responsibility now of the Special Administrators. I have faith in the new Special Administrators who are going to take this on board and also come up with new strategies on improving the solid waste management services around Nasinu Town Council area.”

Nalumisa says they have considered the magnitude of the area; with 1,317 households, 11,252 rentable properties and 17 settlements in Nasinu.

The Nasinu Town Council serves a population of 65,000 with over 12,000 properties.