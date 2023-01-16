NAP to pave way for economic empowerment

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says they plan to implement a separate National Action Plan for Women in Economic Empowerment.

Tabuya says this was initially part of the strategic plan for the National Action Plan on Eliminating Violence Against Women.

She says they have to separate it because it is a problem of its own.

“So, we have women that we feel that we need to find ways and means to empower economically because they are the ones left behind with their families and they need to be able to empower themselves. This is something that is an immediate need.”

Tabuya says they would like to develop women’s entrepreneurship in Fiji.

She says this is done by implementing inclusive and innovative policies and programs.

The minister says they are already working with stakeholders to develop the National Action Plan on Women in Economic Empowerment.