Nalilo’s gold sparks pride

Manaini Lewasariri (left), Mereseini Nalilo (center), Makitalena Lokoloko (right)

A moment of pure pride and emotion took center stage at the Coke Games where a father’s joy captured the spirit of family, resilience and community support that defines this national event.

Amid the roar of the crowd and the thrill of competition, 60-year-old Adriu Nawale stood beaming at the HFC Bank Stadium as his daughter, Mereseini Nalilo of Dreketi Central College, raced her way to gold in the junior girls’ 1500m final.

Participating in the Coca-Cola Games is a dream for many young athletes across Fiji but standing on the podium, medal in hand is a moment that marks both personal and collective victory.

Adriu Nawale

“I thank God for His guidance and support leading up to the national event. It wasn’t easy to cover our travel expenses—$65 one way—but I’m deeply grateful to those who helped make it possible for me to be here in person to support my daughter.”

For Nawale, who travelled from Nabiti Village in Dreketi, that moment was more than a medal, it was a memory he says he will hold onto for life.

Supporters from Dreketi Central College also came out in full force, braving the wet conditions to rally behind their team.

Even with financial hardship and changing weather, Dreketi families made the trip, proving their presence was just as important as the win.

