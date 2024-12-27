Nadi volunteers provide critical support to flood victims

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

As Fiji grapples with severe weather conditions, Fiji Red Cross Society volunteers from the Nadi Branch, led by President Taraivini Kabuta, are playing a crucial role in supporting flood-affected families across the region.

The team has been actively visiting evacuation centers in Nadi to distribute essential relief items to those who have lost their homes and possessions due to the floods.

After conducting thorough assessments in evacuation centers in Korovuto, Saioni (Dratabu), and Votualevu, the volunteers have begun distributing hygiene kits, dignity kits, blankets, and mosquito nets.

These items are aimed at offering comfort and protection to the displaced families during this challenging time.

The volunteers’ efforts come as the risk of waterborne diseases—such as Leptospirosis, Typhoid, Dengue Fever, and Diarrhea—rises due to the flooding.

Health experts warn that these essential supplies are critical in helping prevent the spread of illness and safeguarding the well-being of those affected by the disaster.

The Nadi Branch has expressed its gratitude to the volunteers and partners who have contributed to this vital relief effort.

With the situation continuing to evolve, the Nadi Branch remains committed to providing ongoing assistance and monitoring the needs of affected communities.