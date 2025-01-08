Nadi drug haul set for destruction

The Police are working closely with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the High Court to destroy 4.1 tonnes of drugs discovered in Nadi.

The force seized three tonnes of drugs from a vacant house in Legalega, Nadi, in January of last year, and a week later, another major bust occurred in Maqalevu, Nadi.

While the ODPP and the High Court have approved the destruction of the drugs, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew states that they are now focused on the necessary logistics to proceed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once the necessary processes are certified, we’ll continue working with the ODPP and the court. Once final approval is given, the process will proceed.”

In the first incident, the drugs that tested positive for methamphetamine were stored in 797 medium-sized containers wrapped in brown tape.

In the second bust, approximately 1.1 tonnes of white substance in both crystal and powder form was seized.

Earlier, the Acting Commissioner of Police confirmed that there is a link between both cases.

Eleven individuals have been charged in relation to these cases, with trial dates set from April 21st to May 23rd this year.