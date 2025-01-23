Nabouwalu Jetty needs better facilities

Domestic sea passengers are facing numerous challenges, especially when traveling at night, as they often have to wait long hours for transport or deal with canceled trips.

Vendors at the Nabouwalu Jetty say this frequently affects women and children, particularly those who live in remote areas with limited access to transportation.

Caretaker Setaita Poa says the waiting shed only has benches, and passengers who are stranded overnight have no place to rest.

“Currently this is where late-night passengers wait and sleep for their next morning transport. These are mostly villagers from Kubulau, Wainunu, and, at times, Dreketi Navakasiga because there is no transport available to take them during those odd hours.”

Poa adds that a proper facility, including bedding, showers, and restrooms, is needed at the Nabouwalu Jetty, as people travel on a daily basis.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the ministry is working with vessel operators to address these issues.

“What I’ve asked the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is to assess all these, you know, these jetties and facilities for the passengers. So, Nabouwalu is also part of that, and definitely we are looking into that.”

The Nabouwalu Jetty currently accommodates late-night vessels with direct buses for passengers traveling between towns.